Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk Ties World Series Champion in Team History

Most career 3+ hit performances when playing as a catcher - @BlueJays franchise history:

37- Ernie Whitt

30- Darrin Fletcher

28- Alejandro Kirk (Via a home run and 2 singles in tonight's 7-3 win over the Pirates)

28- Pat Borders

20- Danny Jansen

18- Russell Martin

16- Gregg Zaun pic.twitter.com/DLBTUKvav2