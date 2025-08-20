Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk Ties World Series Champion in Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays remained hot on Tuesday, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 at PNC Park. As they attempt to win the American League East, Toronto is now 74-53 on the season. Pittsburgh, who is in last in the National League Central, is 53-74.
Max Scherzer pitched well in the win, moving to 6-2 with a 3.60 ERA on the season. He gave up just one earned run in six innings, striking out four.
Offensively, George Springer hit his 20th home run of the campaign, while Alejandro Kirk hit his 10th. It was part of a three-hit night for Kirk where he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. He also tied World Series winner Pat Borders in some history among Jays catchers.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career 3+ hit performances when playing as a catcher - @BlueJays franchise history:
37- Ernie Whitt
30- Darrin Fletcher
28- Alejandro Kirk (Via a home run and 2 singles in tonight's 7-3 win over the Pirates)
28- Pat Borders
20- Danny Jansen
18- Russell Martin
16- Gregg Zaun
Borders spent parts of 17 years in the big leagues with the Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, California Angels and Minnesota Twins.
He won World Series titles with the Blue Jays in both 1992 and 1993, hitting .450 in the 1992 event and .304 in the 1993 event.
As for Kirk, he's hitting .296 this season with the 10 home runs and 56 RBIs.
Toronto will finish out the series with the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. ET. Chris Bassitt will take the mound against Johan Oviedo.
