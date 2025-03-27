Toronto Blue Jays' José Berríos Makes Franchise History in Spotty Opening Day Start
José Berríos struck out the first batter he faced Thursday, but his 2025 regular season debut took a turn shortly after.
Berríos, making his third Opening Day start for the Toronto Blue Jays in the last four years, gave up a home run to catcher Adley Rutschman with one out in the top of the first inning. Outfielder Cedric Mullins tacked on an RBI single in the second, followed by outfielder Tyler O'Neill blasting a three-run shot in the third.
Mullins added insult to injury by leading off the fourth with another solo homer.
As noted by Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Berríos is now the third Blue Jays pitcher ever to allow three or more home runs in an Opening Day start. He joins Chris Carpenter and Roy Halladay, who did so in 2002 and 2004, respectively.
That isn't exactly bad company to be a part of, considering Carpenter and Halladay combined for 11 All-Star appearances and three Cy Young Awards in their careers. At the same time, though, the end result was a 6-0 hole for the Blue Jays in their first game of the regular season.
Berríos made it through the rest of the fourth and the entire fifth inning without giving up any additional damage. His final line was nine hits, two walks and six earned runs allowed with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings.
The 30-year-old right-hander went 16-11 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, 153 strikeouts and a 2.3 WAR across 32 starts in 2024. He opens 2025 with a 10.80 ERA and a 2.200 WHIP.
