Blue Jays All-Star Joins Incredible Names in American League History w/ Hot Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Friday night at Rogers Centre. The win moves the underwhelming Jays to 54-62 on the year while the loss drops the Athletics to 48-69.
Toronto may be just playing out the string, but superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. certainly isn't. With another 2-for-4 performance, Guerrero Jr. continued one of the best hot streaks we've seen in the American League over the last 95 years.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Highest batting average - American League player in a 21-game span of a season since 1938 (minimum of 75 at-bats)
.522- Ichiro Suzuki (2004)
.517- George Brett (1980)
.511- Jose Altuve (2017)
.507- Roberto Alomar (1997)
.506- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2024)
.506- Ted Williams (1941)
Brett and Williams are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, while Suzuki and Altuve look likely to join them, so this is great company for Guerrero Jr. to keep.
For the year, he's hitting .323 with 23 homers, 76 RBI and two stolen bases. The 25-year-old has done all this through a tumultuous period for the organization, in which they've traded away multiple pieces and Guerrero Jr.'s name surfaced in trade rumors as well.
A lifetime .286 hitter, Guerrero Jr. is well-above his career average this year. He's also posted a .946 OPS.
The Blue Jays and A's will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Rookie Yariel Rodriguez will pitch for Toronto while Osvaldo Bido will get the ball for Oakland. Rodriguez is 1-4 with a 3.86 ERA.
