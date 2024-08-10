Blue Jays All-Star Joins Incredible Names in American League History w/ Hot Stretch

Highest batting average - American League player in a 21-game span of a season since 1938 (minimum of 75 at-bats)

.522- Ichiro Suzuki (2004)

.517- George Brett (1980)

.511- Jose Altuve (2017)

.507- Roberto Alomar (1997)

.506- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2024)

.506- Ted Williams (1941) pic.twitter.com/1ko76kJCd3