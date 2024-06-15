Toronto Blue Jays Assume Worst Spot in Franchise History with Another Feeble Loss

Fewest runs scored through the first 32 games played at home - Single season in #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

119 in 2024 (Thanks to their effort in a 3-1 loss to the Guardians earlier tonight)

119 in 1981

121 in 1978

122 in 2019

123 in 1997

126 in 1992

128 in 2004