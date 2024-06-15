Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Assume Worst Spot in Franchise History with Another Feeble Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are fighting to stay in the playoff race ahead of the trade deadline, just set an unfortunate record for futility with another loss on Friday night.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 10.
The Toronto Blue Jays, fighting to stay together and in the playoff race ahead of the trade deadline, suffered another feeble loss on Friday night.

The 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians took the Jays to 33-36 on the year. With several veteran players and expensive contracts, the Jays have been rumored as possible sellers at the deadline, but the recent stretch of good play has changed that narrative a bit.

However, the Jays offense has been historically bad at home, as shown by @StatsCentre:

Fewest runs scored through the first 32 games played at home - Single season in franchise history (1977-present):
119 in 2024 (Thanks to their effort in a 3-1 loss to the Guardians earlier tonight)
119 in 1981
121 in 1978
122 in 2019
123 in 1997
126 in 1992
128 in 2004

Given the financial investment (George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier) and the player development investment (Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette) in offense, it's shocking to see the Jays struggling so much offensively. They had only three hits in Friday's loss against Cleveland, who is now 44-23 and out front in the American League Central.

The Blue Jays and Guardians will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Veteran Carlos Carrasco is going to pitch for Cleveland. He's 2-5 with a 5.50 ERA.

The Blue Jays have not announced a starter as of this posting.

At 33-36, Toronto is in fourth place in the American League East. They are already 15.5 games behind the Yankees and they are 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.

