Toronto Blue Jays Relievers on Pace to Make Lowly Franchise History in 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Baltimore Orioles 10-4 on Wednesday afternoon, falling to 50-59 on the season. The Jays, who are in last place in the American League East, are among the biggest disappointments in baseball this season.
After building a core that was supposed to win a championship, Toronto ended up dismantling several parts of its roster at the trade deadline, sending away Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Kevin Kiermaier, Nate Pearson and Yimi Garcia.
Having moved multiple relievers, the remaining bullpen was in tatters on Wednesday in that loss, giving up six earned runs over four innings of work. With another lackluuster bullpen performance, the Blue Jays are on pace to make sad franchise history this year.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Worst single season earned run average by a bullpen in @BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):
5.09 in 2024 (Via relief pitching allowing 6 ER over 4 IP in this afternoon's 10-4 loss to the Orioles)
5.08 in 2004
5.07 in 2000
4.84 in 1979
4.71 in 2020
4.69 in 2003
4.68 in 1998
The 'pen has obviously been one of the trouble spots for this team, and it's been made worse by the continued injuries to All-Star closer Jordan Romano, who is likely to miss the rest of the season at this point. Furthermore, Erik Swanson hasn't been able to replicate his great 2023 and has spent much of the year in Triple-A.
The Blue Jays are off on Thursday and will take on the New York Yankees on Friday night. Kevin Gausman will pitch against former Yankee Marcus Stroman.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.