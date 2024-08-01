Toronto Blue Jays Relievers on Pace to Make Lowly Franchise History in 2024

Worst single season earned run average by a bullpen in #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

5.09 in 2024 (Via relief pitching allowing 6 ER over 4 IP in this afternoon's 10-4 loss to the Orioles)

5.08 in 2004

5.07 in 2000

4.84 in 1979

4.71 in 2020

4.69 in 2003

4.68 in 1998