Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Moves into Tie on Powerful List in Franchise History
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday afternoon to take their second consecutive series on the West Coast. They had previously won two-of-three against the Seattle Mariners last weekend.
With the win, the Blue Jays are now 43-50 while the Giants are 45-49 after the loss. Toronto is trying to do its best to keep the team together heading into the trade deadline, but it just may be too little, too late.
In the win, catcher Danny Jansen went 2-for-4 with a home run, a single, an RBI and a run scored, which moved him up this list in team history among catchers.
Per @StatsCentre:
Clubbing a home run as part of his team's 5-3 victory against the Giants earlier today, Danny Jansen has been one of the more productive catchers at the dish in @bluejays franchise history. Thanks to his solo bomb, he now sits in a tie for 4th on this list of backstops with TOR
The 29-year-old Jansen is destined for free agency this offseason so he could be one of the guys traded if the Jays decide to sell at the deadline, but for now, he'll look to keep being productive.
Having dealt with some injuries at the beginning of the year, he's hitting .223 with six homers and 17 RBI. He pairs with Alejandro Kirk with regards to the Jays' catching tandem.
Toronto opens up its final series of the first half on Friday on the road at the Arizona Diamondbacks.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Yariel Rodriguez (TOR) pitches against Ryne Nelson (ARI).
