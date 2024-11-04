Toronto Blue Jays Defensive Stud Joins Elite Group in Franchise History with Gold Glove Victory
When he won the American League Gold Glove Award in center field on Sunday night, Toronto Blue Jays' outfielder Daulton Varsho joined a small but special group in team history.
Per Keegan Mattheson of MLB.com:
Varsho is the sixth Blue Jays player to win a Gold Glove Award in the outfield, joining (Kevin) Kiermaier (2023), Vernon Wells (2004-06), Shawn Green (1999), Devon White (1991-95) and Jesse Barfield (1986-87).
Kiermaier was traded to the World Champion Dodgers at the trade deadline, which opened up the door for Varsho to get more time in center field, and he certainly made it count.
He started 76 games in center, 46 games in left and 32 games in right. He appeared in 94 total games in center, logging 672.0 innings there. He made just one error in center and had four assists.
Known as one of the best overall defenders in the game, Varsho also captured the Fielding Bible Defensive Player of the Year Award.
He was acquired by Toronto before the 2023 season in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Varsho's glove helps keep him in the lineup considering his bat has lagged the last few seasons. Since arriving in Toronto, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 this year in 136 games before getting shut down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
Teammate Ernie Clement was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at third base, but the award went to Alex Bregman (HOU).
