Toronto Blue Jays Duo Joins Rare Team History in Walk-Off Win on Friday
The Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a 4-3 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays won 5-4 thanks to a game-tying home run in the ninth inning from Joey Loperfido and a game-winning home run from Addison Barger.
According to James Smyth of the YES Network, that was the fourth time in Jays history that they won a game because of a back-to-back game-tying and a game-winning home run in the same inning.
Loperfido, who was acquired in a trade deadline deal from the Houston Astros, went 2-for-4. He's now hitting .236 on the season.
Barger also went 2-for-4. He's hitting just .179. That was his fourth home run of the season.
After the win, Toronto is now 61-68 on the year. The Angels fell to 54-75 with the loss. The Jays are destined to finish last in the American League East but it's still nice to see them showing some heart over the last six weeks of the season. The Jays went to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but stumbled immensely out of the gate this year and ended up selling several pieces at the trade deadline.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Carson Fullmer will start the game for the Angels. Bowden Francis will get the ball for Toronto.
Fullmer is 0-4 with a 4.24 ERA. Francis just won the American League Player of the Week Award. He's 6-3 with a 4.38.
