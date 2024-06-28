Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer Makes History in Two-Homer Game
The Toronto Blue Jays routed the New York Yankees 9-2 on Thursday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
The win moves the disappointing Blue Jays to 37-43 on the year while the Yankees continued their slide, having now lost 10 of their last 13 games. New York is still 52-31 on the season.
For the Jays, the win was a cathartic experience as rumors swirl about the team breaking up this group at the looming trade deadline. It was also a great performance for slugger George Springer, who went 3-for-3 with two homers and six RBI. Springer is hitting just .205 for the season, so this easily represents his best game of the year.
The big night made history on multiple fronts.
First, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
George Springer is the first player with 2 HR of 3+ runs in the first two innings of a game since Hanley Ramírez on 8/12/16
And this, per @StatsCentre:
.@BlueJays players to record multiple 3+ run homers in the same game:
George Springer (Tonight in a 9-2 win vs NYY)
Edwin Encarnacion (8/29/2015 vs DET)
Teoscar Hernandez (6/13/2021 vs BOS)
Encarnacion (6/20/2014 vs MIN)
Adam Lind (9/7/2013 vs MIN)
Lyle Overbay (8/20/2010 vs BOS)
After the game, Springer now has eight homers and 23 RBI for the year. Even with the solid night, he's still only got a .618 OPS.
The Blue Jays and Yankees will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Marcus Stroman (NYY) pitches against Yusei Kikuchi (TOR).
