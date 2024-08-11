Blue Jays' George Springer Moved Up Prestigious List in Baseball History This Week

Most career home runs hit at home when batting from the leadoff position - MLB history:

133- Rickey Henderson

120- Mookie Betts

102- George Springer (Via going deep to start tonight's 3-1 @BlueJays win vs OAK)

101- Charlie Blackmon

94- Ian Kinsler

93- Craig Biggio

90- Bobby Bonds