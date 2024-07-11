Blue Jays' George Springer Moves Up Impressive List in Leadoff Hitter History
The Toronto Blue Jays, who are mired in a difficult season, delivered a nice win on Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants.
The 10-6 victory moved the Blue Jays to 42-50 on the year while the loss dropped the Giants to 45-48 on the season.
In the win, the Jays pounded out 14 hits, with two of them coming from leadoff hitter George Springer. Springer was 2-for-5 with three RBI as he continues to get hot after a poor nominal first half of the season.
Though he's only hitting .221 for the year, he's hitting .365 over his last 15 games. He also moved up an impressive list in baseball history among leadoff hitters.
Per @StatsCentre:
Update) Most career 3+ RBI performances when hitting from the leadoff batting position - MLB history:
61- Betts
60- Henderson
60- Damon
51- Springer (Adding a run-scoring double to make it 10-4 @BlueJays in the 7th inning tonight vs SFG)
51- Rollins
45- Biggio
44- Marcus Semien
Though he's been down this year, Springer is one of the most productive players in baseball over the last decade. Debuting in 2014, he's a lifetime .264 hitter with 252 home runs and 690 RBI. He's a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a World Series MVP (Astros-2017).
The Blue Jays and Giants will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:45 p.m. ET. Former Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman will battle against right-hander Jordan Hicks, who pitched for the Jays last year.
Gausman is 6-8 with a 4.64 ERA while Hicks is 4-5 with a 3.47.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.