Blue Jays' George Springer Moves Up Impressive List in Leadoff Hitter History

(Update) Most career 3+ RBI performances when hitting from the leadoff batting position - MLB history:

61- Betts

60- Henderson

60- Damon

51- Springer (Adding a run-scoring double to make it 10-4 #BlueJays in the 7th inning tonight vs SFG)

51- Rollins

45- Biggio

44- Marcus Semien https://t.co/jIYVP43kS9