Toronto Blue Jays' Gold Glover Making History with Power Display at Plate
The Toronto Blue Jays routed the Texas Rangers 14-2 on Saturday afternoon, moving to 73-51 on the season. They lead the Detroit Tigers by 0.5 games in the chase for the best record in the American League and top seed in the looming playoffs.
Eric Lauer earned the win on the mound, tossing five solid innings of one-run ball and the Jays put on a power display at the plate, blasting four home runs in all.
Light-hitting Myles Straw had two of them, with Daulton Varsho and Davis Schneider also connecting. For Varsho, who is more known for his glove, the homers represented some team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most home runs by @BlueJays player in their first 36 games of a season:
16- Jose Bautista (2011)
14- Carlos Delgado (2001)
13- Daulton Varsho (2025 via his 2-run blast this afternoon vs the Rangers)
13- Jose Cruz Jr. (2000)
13- Teoscar Hernandez (2020)
12- Seven occurrences tied
Varsho, won won the American League Gold Glove in center field last season, is hitting .248 this year. His season has been decimated by injuries, but he's made quite the impact when healthy, and he joins Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in a very solid lineup. George Springer also just returned from the injury list, making them even deeper.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:37 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Jose Berrios will pitch for Toronto while Nathan Eovaldi pitches for Texas.
Berrios is 9-4 with a 3.74 ERA, while Eovaldi is 10-3 with a 1.71.
