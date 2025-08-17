Toronto Blue Jays' Gold Glover Making History with Power Display at Plate

Most home runs by @BlueJays player in their first 36 games of a season:

16- Jose Bautista (2011)

14- Carlos Delgado (2001)

13- Daulton Varsho (2025 via his 2-run blast this afternoon vs the Rangers)

13- Jose Cruz Jr. (2000)

13- Teoscar Hernandez (2020)

12- Seven occurrences tied pic.twitter.com/udLBCy0ejy