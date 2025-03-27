Toronto Blue Jays' High-Priced Outfielder Looking to Add to History on Opening Day
The Toronto Blue Jays will open up the regular season on Thursday afternoon at home against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles.
It's a big season for the Jays, who went out and spent big to acquire Anthony Santander, Andres Gimenez, Max Scherzer, Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman following a last-place finish in 2024. Furthermore, the roster is aging, with guys like Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman all featuring a lot of tread on their arms.
Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are also free agents at the end of the season, giving Toronto continued pressure to win. The Jays haven't won a playoff game since 2016.
If the Jays are going to contend this season, they'll likely need a bounce back year from veteran George Springer, who hit just .220 last year with 19 homers.
A four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, he's a career .262 hitter. He's also excelled historically on Opening Day, and can join a rare club in history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most times homering in player’s first plate appearance on Opening Day, expansion era (1961):
Frank Robinson: 4
Mike Trout: 3
Vladimir Guerrero Sr.: 3
Jeff Kent: 3
Darryl Strawberry: 3
Brooks Robinson: 3
h/t @EliasSports
Langs further noted that Springer has done this twice in his career, which has spanned the Houston Astros and Toronto. If he's going to etch his name into this history, he'll do it against veteran righty Zach Eflin, who is on the mound for Baltimore. He's starting in place of the injured Grayson Rodriguez.
The Blue Jays will send Berrios to the mound.
