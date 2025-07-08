Toronto Blue Jays' Hurler Joins Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher in History

Most career wins by a Puerto Rican-born pitcher in MLB:

165- Javier Vazquez

131- Juan Pizzaro

116- Jaime Navarro

104- Jose Berrios (Via tonight's @BlueJays 8-4 victory vs CHW)

104- Joel Pineiro

80- Ed Figueroa

80- Jose Guzman

77- Omar Olivares

76- Ruben Gomez

70- Willie Hernandez pic.twitter.com/fWMqQ25oI8