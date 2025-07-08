Toronto Blue Jays' Hurler Joins Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher in History
By earning the win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios has continued to move up a unique list in baseball history.
Per StatsCentre on social media:
Most career wins by a Puerto Rican-born pitcher in MLB:
165- Javier Vazquez
131- Juan Pizzaro
116- Jaime Navarro
104- Jose Berrios (Via tonight's @BlueJays 8-4 victory vs CHW)
104- Joel Pineiro
80- Ed Figueroa
80- Jose Guzman
77- Omar Olivares
76- Ruben Gomez
70- Willie Hernandez
A 10-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins and Blue Jays, Berrios is 104-80 with a 4.03 ERA in his career. He made the All-Star Game with Minnesota in 2018 and 2019. He has seven seasons of double-digit wins to his name, and is a big reason why the Blue Jays are now 53-38 and in first place in the American League East.
He's 5-3 with a 3.53 ERA.
After going 74-88 last season, the Toronto turnaround is one of the best stories of the first half of the season.
As for Pineiro, he was a very solid pitcher in his own right.
Lifetime, he spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. He went 104-93 with a 4.41 ERA. In parts of seven years with the Mariners, he was 58-55. He won a career-high 16 games in the 2003 season.
The Mariners made the American League Championship Series in both 2000 and 2001, but Pineiro made just one playoff appearance with the organization. He threw two innings in the 2001 ALCS against the New York Yankees.
