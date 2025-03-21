Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios Set to Make Great History on Opening Day
Earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays named right-hander Jose Berrios as the Opening Day starter for the March 27 contest against the Baltimore Orioles.
With that announcement, Berrios will make some special history among Puerto Rican players, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Berríos will become the first pitcher from Puerto Rico to start at least five season openers. No other hurler from Puerto Rico has started more than three times on Opening Day.
Berrios will have started three Opening Days for the Blue Jays and two for the Minnesota Twins.
The 30-year-old is a nine-year veteran of the Twins and Blue Jays who is a two-time All-Star. Having gone 99-77 for his career, Berrios has seven different seasons of double-digit victories. He is coming off a year in which he went 16-11 with a 3.60 ERA. He struck out 153 batters in 192.1 innings.
If the Jays are going to rebound from a last-place finish in 2024, they'll need Berrios to continue to be effective in 2025. He'll pair with Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis and Max Scherzer in the starting rotation.
Toronto went 74-88 last season, but with the addition of Scherzer, as well as Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez, they certainly feel better about their chances this year.
Berrios will be opposed on Opening Day by Zach Eflin of the Orioles. He's getting the start due to an injury to Grayson Rodriguez, and because former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes signed with the Diamondbacks during free agency.
Related MLB Stories
NEW ERA AT MLB NETWORK: MLB Network, on the air since 2009, is starting a new chapter with a special two-hour pregame show every night. CLICK HERE:
QUARTERBACK CHAOS: Rodney Peete, the former NFL quarterback, stole a possible out from Max Muncy during the Toyko Series. CLICK HERE to see the hilarious moment, and Muncy's reaction.
A's MAKE HISTORY: Luis Severino will start Opening Day for the Athletics, continuing a historic trend for the franchise. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.