Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Joined Hall of Famer in Team History This Week

Most career games with at least 8 innings pitched and 10+ strikeouts - @BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

19- Roger Clemens

7- Dave Stieb

5- Kevin Gausman (Via his performance in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against the Red Sox)

5- Pat Hentgen

5- A.J. Burnett

5- Roy Halladay pic.twitter.com/gq5sR9mQNb