Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Joined Hall of Famer in Team History This Week
The Toronto Blue Jays lost on Thursday night to the Boston Red Sox, but they did take three-of-four from their division rivals at Fenway Park.
The Wednesday win was especially satisfying as the Blue Jays won 2-1 in 11 innings. Reliever Jeff Hoffman earned his first win on the mound and starter Kevin Gausman dominated over 8.0 innings. He allowed just one unearned run on four hits, walking none and striking out 10.
He also put himself in some illustrious company in team history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career games with at least 8 innings pitched and 10+ strikeouts - @BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):
19- Roger Clemens
7- Dave Stieb
5- Kevin Gausman (Via his performance in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against the Red Sox)
5- Pat Hentgen
5- A.J. Burnett
5- Roy Halladay
Considering that both Hentgen and Halladay won Cy Young Awards, that's incredible company to tie. Halladay is also a Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest pitcher in team history.
It also goes to show you how impressive Clemens was a member of the Jays. He had 19 such performances in just two seasons with the team. He also won the Cy Young both seasons.
As for Gausman, he's now 1-1 this season with a 2.33 ERA. A 13-year veteran, he's in his fourth year with the franchise. Lifetime, he's an even 103-103 with a 3.82 ERA.
The Jays will stay in the division on Friday night when they take on the Orioles at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.18) pitches for Toronto while Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 2.89) goes for Baltimore.
