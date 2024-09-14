Toronto Blue Jays Key Contributor Moves Up Team History Books in Friday Win

Most 70+ extra base hit seasons in @BlueJays history:

6- Carlos Delgado

4- Joe Carter

3- Vernon Wells

2- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via his RBI double vs STL tonight)

2- Jesse Barfield

2- George Bell

2- Shawn Green

2- Alex Rios

2- Jose Bautista

2- Josh Donaldson

2- Edwin Encarnacion pic.twitter.com/1F6KLdL6eH