Toronto Blue Jays Key Player Slides Up Fun List in Team History

Most career extra base hits when playing as a shortstop - @BlueJays franchise history:

320- Tony Fernandez

275- Bo Bichette (Via his 2-run double in tonight's 4-1 win against the Yankees)

274- Alex Gonzalez

186- Alfredo Griffin

97- Jose Reyes

83- Chris Woodward

81- Yunel Escobar