Toronto Blue Jays Key Player Slides Up Fun List in Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays stayed red-hot on Monday night, beating the New York Yankees 4-1 at Rogers Centre. With the win, the Jays are now four games up on the Yankees in the American League East standings.
Team
Record
GB
Blue Jays
59-41
--
Yankees
55-45
4
Red Sox
54-48
6
Rays
52-49
7.5
Orioles
44-55
14.5
Toronto has now won 11 consecutive games at home, and they were led by a dominant performance from right-hander Kevin Gausman, who went seven strong innings, giving up just one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out eight.
Beyond his efforts, the Jays got a two-RBI double from shortstop Bo Bichette. That moved up him a solid list in team history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career extra base hits when playing as a shortstop - @BlueJays franchise history:
320- Tony Fernandez
275- Bo Bichette (Via his 2-run double in tonight's 4-1 win against the Yankees)
274- Alex Gonzalez
186- Alfredo Griffin
97- Jose Reyes
83- Chris Woodward
81- Yunel Escobar
After an injury-plagued season in 2024, Bichette has rebounded nicely with free agency looming in the winter. He's hitting .282 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs, while also stealing four bases. A seven-year veteran, he's a career .289 hitter.
Carlos Rodon took the loss for New York, surrendering two earned runs on six hits over five innings.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler will make the start against veteran right-hander Max Scherzer.
Scherzer is 1-0 with a 4.70 ERA while Schlittler has gone 1-0 with a 5.06. The two teams will wrap up the series on Wednesday.
