Toronto Blue Jays' Lefty is Shockingly Behind Only Roger Clemens in Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays routed the Colorado Rockies 15-1 on Monday night at Coors Field, moving to 66-48 on the season.
Taking advantage of a hitter-friendly environment, the Jays pounded out 25 hits in the win, with eight players registering multi-hit games. Bo Bichette went 3-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs while Ernie Clement went 5-for-6 with three runs scored. Daulton Varsho also hit his ninth home run of the season.
On the mound, the Jays were led by veteran left-hander Eric Lauer, who went six innings to earn the win. He allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out four. A revelation in the rotation this season, he's now 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA.
He's also a part of some rare team history, according to @StatsCentre:
(Related) Lowest ERA - Pitcher's first 18 outings with the @BlueJays (minimum of 45 innings):
1.69- Roger Clemens (1997)
2.59- Lauer (2025 via just 23 ER in 80 IP)
2.89- Hyun Jin Ryu (2020-21)
2.92- Tom Candiotti (1991)
3.00- Kevin Gausman (2022)
3.11- Henderson Alvarez (2011-12)
Though Clements was only in Toronto for two seasons (1997 and 1998), they left quite an impression. He led the majors in wins both seasons, going 21-7 in 1997 and 20-6 in 1998. He also won the ERA title in the American League both years, and he took home two Cy Young Awards.
In total, he was a seven-time Cy Young winner.
As for Lauer, he's a seven-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Blue Jays. He's 43-39 lifetime with a 4.10 ERA.
