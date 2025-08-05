Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays' Lefty is Shockingly Behind Only Roger Clemens in Team History

Eric Lauer has been quite the revelation for Toronto this season.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on July 9.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on July 9. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays routed the Colorado Rockies 15-1 on Monday night at Coors Field, moving to 66-48 on the season.

Taking advantage of a hitter-friendly environment, the Jays pounded out 25 hits in the win, with eight players registering multi-hit games. Bo Bichette went 3-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs while Ernie Clement went 5-for-6 with three runs scored. Daulton Varsho also hit his ninth home run of the season.

On the mound, the Jays were led by veteran left-hander Eric Lauer, who went six innings to earn the win. He allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out four. A revelation in the rotation this season, he's now 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA.

He's also a part of some rare team history, according to @StatsCentre:

(Related) Lowest ERA - Pitcher's first 18 outings with the @BlueJays (minimum of 45 innings):
1.69- Roger Clemens (1997)
2.59- Lauer (2025 via just 23 ER in 80 IP)
2.89- Hyun Jin Ryu (2020-21)
2.92- Tom Candiotti (1991)
3.00- Kevin Gausman (2022)
3.11- Henderson Alvarez (2011-12)

Though Clements was only in Toronto for two seasons (1997 and 1998), they left quite an impression. He led the majors in wins both seasons, going 21-7 in 1997 and 20-6 in 1998. He also won the ERA title in the American League both years, and he took home two Cy Young Awards.

In total, he was a seven-time Cy Young winner.

As for Lauer, he's a seven-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Blue Jays. He's 43-39 lifetime with a 4.10 ERA.

Published
Brady Farkas


 

