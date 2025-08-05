Toronto Blue Jays' Lefty is Shockingly Behind Only Roger Clemens in Team History

(Related) Lowest ERA - Pitcher's first 18 outings with the #BlueJays (minimum of 45 innings):

1.69- Roger Clemens (1997)

2.59- Lauer (2025 via just 23 ER in 80 IP)

2.89- Hyun Jin Ryu (2020-21)

2.92- Tom Candiotti (1991)

3.00- Kevin Gausman (2022)

3.11- Henderson Alvarez (2011-12) https://t.co/KhY8Twa9ao