Toronto Blue Jays Make History Not Seen in Last 124 Years
The Toronto Blue Jays pummeled the Colorado Rockies for three straight games this week as they continue to lead the American League East.
Day
Score
Jays Record
Monday
15-1
66-48
Tuesday
10-4
67-48
Wednesday
20-1
68-48
After the losses, the Rockies are 30-83, and they are on track to become the worst team in baseball history, even worse than the 2024 White Sox that went 41-121.
The Jays outscored Colorado 45-6 in the series, making some unique baseball history that hasn't been seen in the last 124 years, according to @StatsCentre:
The Jays +39 run differential in a three-game series is the second-highest ever, as the Brooklyn Dodgers had a +40 against Cincinnati in 1901. The 2010 Brewers outscored the Pirates by +35, with the 1993 Tigers outscoring the Twins by the same margin.
After finishing 74-88 last season and being in last place in the division, the Blue Jays are one of the best stories in baseball this season. A resurgent George Springer and a healthy Bo Bichette have helped fuel the turnaround, but they've also gotten valuable contributions from players like Addison Barger.
Anthony Santander, who was signed to a five-year deal this past offseason, has only hit .179 in 50 games. If and when he comes back from injury, the lineup should get even deeper.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Friday with a much stiffer test as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET as future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer (TOR) and Clayton Kershaw (LAD) pitch against each other.
Scherzer is 2-1 with a 4.39, while Kershaw is 5-2 with a 3.29.
