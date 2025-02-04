Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins' 2012 Blockbuster Makes List of Shocking Modern Trades
The Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis sent shockwaves through the entire sports world over the weekend, extending far beyond just basketball.
Social media was abuzz with reactions from MLB players and people drawing up comparisons for what a similar trade would look like in baseball. It also sparked memories of other surprising, out-of-nowhere deals that reshaped MLB in recent years.
On Monday's episode of "Hot Stove" on MLB Network, the crew revisited baseball's five most shocking trades of the 21st century. Along with the massive Alfonso Soriano-for-Alex Rodriguez and Prince Fielder-for-Ian Kinsler swaps, the 12-player deal between the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays in 2012 made the cut.
That trade came just one year after the Marlins had rebranded and moved to a new stadium. As part of their big relaunch, the front office had gone out and signed a some superstar free agents in shortstop José Reyes, starting pitcher Mark Buehrle and closer Heath Bell.
In November 2012, Miami punted on Reyes and Buehrle, also shipping veteran starting pitcher Josh Johnson, utility man Emilio Bonifacio and catcher John Buck to Toronto. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, sent back catcher Jeff Mathis, infielder Yunel Escobar, infielder Adeiny Hechavarría, outfielder Jake Marisnick, starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, starting pitcher Henderson Alvarez III, starting pitcher Justin Nicolino.
The Marlins had already traded Bell to the Arizona Diamondbacks a few weeks earlier, plus Hanley Ramirez to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the previous deadline. Miami was no longer a star-studded up-and-comer that was willing to spend the big bucks, and their groundbreaking deal with Toronto only cemented that.
The Blue Jays, on the other hand, got a few solid seasons out of Reyes and Buehrle before returning to the postseason in 2015 and 2016.
Over a decade later, the direct shockwaves of the blockbuster trade have largely fizzled out, but in the moment, the sport felt like it had been flipped on its head.
