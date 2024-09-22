Toronto Blue Jays MVP Candidate Moving Up Prestigious List in Team History

Most hits - @BlueJays player's season:

215- V. Wells (2003)

213- T. Fernandez (1986)

211- P. Molitor (1993)

202- S. Stewart ('01)

200- J. Olerud ('93)

198- G. Bell ('86)

196- C. Delgado ('99)

195- A. Hill ('05)

192- R. Alomar ('93)

191- V. Guerrero Jr. (2024)

191- Two others tied pic.twitter.com/A9rdwN5m3W