Toronto Blue Jays MVP Candidate Moving Up Prestigious List in Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays lost 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, falling to 73-82 on the season. With the loss, the Jays are now assured to finish under .500, a stark contrast to their back-to-back playoff seasons.
Though this season will go down as a lost one for the organization, it will go down as a great one for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The resurgent slugger is going to finish in the Top-10 of American League MVP voting and is hitting .324 with 30 homers, 99 RBI and a .950 OPS.
Furthermore, he just keeps climbing lists in team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most hits - @BlueJays player's season:
215- V. Wells (2003)
213- T. Fernandez (1986)
211- P. Molitor (1993)
202- S. Stewart ('01)
200- J. Olerud ('93)
198- G. Bell ('86)
196- C. Delgado ('99)
195- A. Hill ('05)
192- R. Alomar ('93)
191- V. Guerrero Jr. (2024)
191- Two others tied
With seven games left in the season, it's entirely possible that Guerrero Jr. cracks the 200-hit plateau for the first time in his career. He's already recorded his most hits ever in a season, surpassing the 188 he had back in 2021. Furthermore, he's got his most doubles (42) ever in a season and this is on track to be best season average-wise.at .324.
The Blue Jays and Rays will finish out their series on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET. Thirty-year-old Ryan Burr will pitch for Toronto while youngster Shane Baz goes for the Rays.
Burr is 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA while Baz is 3-3 with a 3.21.
