Toronto Blue Jays Offense on an Embarrassing Side of Recent History After Austin Riley Blasts
The Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Monday night at Rogers Centre, moving to 5-11 on the season. The loss dropped Toronto to 9-8.
It was a breakout performance for the Braves offense, which only had six hits, but connected on three home runs, including two by Austin Riley. Unfortunately for the Jays, opposing hitters coming in and making Rogers Centre feel like home is nothing new.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Multi-home run performances in games played at Toronto since the start of the 2023 MLB season:
Visiting players- 15 (Thanks to Austin Riley swatting a 2-run shot and a 3-run shot tonight in a contest his @Braves currently lead 8-0 vs the Jays after 5 innings) #BlueJays players- 9
My Blue Jays did connect for a homer of their own, with offseason acquisition Myles Straw hitting the first of his Blue Jays tenure.
Beyond the offense, Jays' starter Easton Lucas was roughed up, giving up eight earned runs in just 5.0 innings. He walked four and struck out three.
The two teams will be at it again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. It's an excellent pitching matchup, as youngster Spencer Schwellenbach pitches for Atlanta and veteran Kevin Gausman goes for Toronto.
Schwellenbach is 1-0 with a 0.45 ERA on the young season while Gausman is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA. He's coming off a dominant eight-inning performance against the Boston Red Sox.
The Blue Jays will finish out the series with the Braves on Wednesday.
