Toronto Blue Jays Pending Free Agent Ties Inner-Circle Hall of Famer in American League History
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a difficult 11-4 loss on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, marking their second straight defeat.
Despite that, the Jays are 63-44 and still in first place in the American League East. Though the team lost, it was another banner day at the plate for shortstop Bo Bichette, who went 4-for-5 with four singles. He has nine hits in his last two games, and just tied Cal Ripken Jr. on an impressive list in American League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related) Most career 4+ hit performances recorded by a (primary) shortstop at the age of 27 or younger - American League history (1901-present):
24- Alex Rodriguez
19- Harvey Kuenn
18- Joe Cronin
18- Derek Jeter
17- Joe Sewell
16- Bichette
16- Cal Ripken Jr.
16- Xander Bogaerts
Bichette, 27, is heading for a nice payday at the end of the year when he hits free agency. After an essentially lost 2024 campaign, he's hitting .295 with 13 home runs, 65 RBIs and four stolen bases. He's also posted a .334 on-base percentage. Lifetime, he's a .291 hitter with 106 home runs.
As for tying Ripken? That's no small feat, as he's one of the gold standards in the game's history. An inner-circle Hall of Famer, he was a 19-time All-Star, an eight-time Silver Slugger, a two-time Gold Glover, a two-time MVP and a World Series champion. His consecutive games played streak of 2,632 will likely never be broken.
The Jays and Orioles will play a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
Related MLB Stories
DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE:
SKENES IS UNREAL! Paul Skenes is making rarely before seen history for the Pirates, doing it on both a season-long and career-long level. CLICK HERE:
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Though it came in a loss, Shohei Ohtani continued to change baseball history on Saturday night. CLICK HERE: