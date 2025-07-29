Toronto Blue Jays Pending Free Agent Ties Inner-Circle Hall of Famer in American League History

(Related) Most career 4+ hit performances recorded by a (primary) shortstop at the age of 27 or younger - American League history (1901-present):

24- Alex Rodriguez

19- Harvey Kuenn

18- Joe Cronin

18- Derek Jeter

17- Joe Sewell

16- Bichette

16- Cal Ripken Jr.

16- Xander Bogaerts https://t.co/X79S7hEfXc