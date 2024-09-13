Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Has Even More History on His Side in Recent Run
The Toronto Blue Jays were off on Thursday but that doesn't mean we have to stop talking about the historic run that right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis is on.
Francis, who wasn't even supposed to be in the starting rotation for this team when they broke camp, nearly threw a no-hitter on Wednesday and has become one of the best stories in baseball.
He won the American League Pitcher of the Month Award for August and has continued his solid performance into September. That near no-hitter was actually the second time this season he's taken a no-hitter into the ninth inning, just to lose it.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Bowden Francis has allowed only 13 hits in his last 6 starts.
No pitcher in MLB history has allowed fewer hits in any 6-game span of any regular season in which he pitched at least 42 total innings.
And there's also this one as well, courtesy of @StatsCentre:
Lowest opponents' average - @BlueJays pitcher in one season (min. of 6 starts):
.192- Alek Manoah (2021)
.196- Bowden Francis (2024 in 25 games including 11 GS)
.197- Juan Guzman (1991)
.198- Roger Clemens (1998)
.202- Manoah (2022)
.203- Marco Estrada (2015)
.203- Estrada (2016)
At 28 years old, Francis is finally getting his opportunity to impact a major league roster, and he's making the most of it. In 25 games this year (11 starts), he is 8-4 with a 3.50 ERA. He's struck out 82 batters in 92.2 innings.
He's in the rotation because of injuries to Alek Manoah and top prospect Ricky Tiedemann, as well as the mid-season trade of Yusei Kikuchi to the Astros.
The Blue Jays will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night at Rogers Centre.
