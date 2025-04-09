Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Easton Lucas Makes History in First Two MLB Starts
When Max Scherzer hit the injured list in March, the Toronto Blue Jays replaced the future Hall of Famer in their rotation with a 28-year-old who had never made an MLB start.
Easton Lucas proceeded to step into Scherzer's shoes and make history right off the bat.
Lucas made his second appearance of the season Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three hits and a walk in 5.0 innings. The left-hander, who didn't allow a single run, racked up eight strikeouts on the night.
That followed up Lucas' season debut against the Washington Nationals on April 2, when he allowed one hit and two walks in 5.0 scoreless innings of work.
According to The Score's Jonah Birenbaum, Lucas became the fourth pitcher Blue Jays history to record back-to-back starts of 5.0-plus innings allowing zero runs, zero extra-base hits and four-or-fewer baserunners.
Looking beyond the franchise history books, Lucas is the first pitcher ever to do so in his first two major league starts.
Prior to 2025, Lucas' only big league experience came in the form of 14 relief outings with the Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers and Blue Jays between 2023 and 2024. In that limited action, he put up a 9.82 ERA, 2.182 WHIP and -0.7 WAR.
Lucas then went 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA and 1.680 WHIP in the Grapefruit League this spring.
Over his last four seasons in the majors, minors and Arizona Fall League, Lucas came out of the bullpen 153 times compared to his four starts. Three of Lucas' four spring training appearances were starts, though, and he seems to have made himself more than comfortable in the role over the past week.
Lucas is likely to take the mound next against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, will have a chance to claim their four-game series with the Red Sox on Wednesday.
First pitch between the two AL East foes is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- LANGFORD HITS IL: Wyatt Langford, who hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday, will miss at least the next eight games for the Texas Rangers as he recovers from an oblique strain. CLICK HERE
- PARIS MAKES HISTORY: Kyren Paris blasted his third homer of the season against the Rays on Tuesday, helping the Angels second baseman achieve something never seen before in MLB history. CLICK HERE
- STEELE SIDELINED: Justin Steele will miss at least the next two weeks managing tendinitis in his throwing elbow, costing the Cubs another starting pitcher early on in the season. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.