Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Staff Heading For Unfortunate History in Disappointing Year
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered another tough-loss on Friday, this time to the Chicago Cubs. The 6-5 loss in extra-innings dropped the Jays to 57-65 on the season and halted a modest win streak.
Toronto is destined for a last-place finish in the American League East, which is a very disappointing outcome considering that the Jays have invested heavily in the major league roster over the last few seasons. They've also been to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and were hoping for a repeat performance - and then some - this year.
While injuries factor into every disappointing baseball season, the Jays can point directly to their pitching staff as one of the main reasons for regression in 2024.
According to @StatsCentre on social media, the Jays are headed for some undesirable team history this year.
Victimized for 4 home runs in today's defeat at the Cubs, the #BlueJays pitching decline in 2024 has seen their arms (especially in the bullpen) give up more deep flies than any other MLB team (171). Though just 62 road games into the season, they're already tied for 8th on here
So, they've allowed the most runs in baseball this season and have already allowed 94 homers on the road, which is just 10 off the all-time franchise record for most homers allowed on the road in a season.
The Blue Jays and Cubs will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Chris Bassitt (TOR) will pitch against Justin Steele (CHC).
