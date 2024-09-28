Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Staff Moving Up Unfortunate List in Team History in 2024

Most single season home runs allowed as a team - #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

228 in 2019

209 in 2021

208 in 2018

207 in 2024 (Thanks to giving up 3 in tonight's 15-5 loss against the Marlins)

204 in 2012

203 in 2017

198 in 2023

195 in 2000

195 in 2003

191 in 1999