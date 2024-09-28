Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Staff Moving Up Unfortunate List in Team History in 2024
There's no other way to sugarcoat it: This has been a disastrous year for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Coming off back-to-back playoff berths and nearly signing Shohei Ohtani last offseason, the Jays were supposed to be contenders in the American League East, but instead they are ticketed for last place.
Bo Bichette had a terrible year and spent half of it injured, closer Jordan Romano was injured most of the year and George Springer really scuffled. Throw in the fact that the team traded away several key pieces (Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Kevin Kiermaier, Yimi Garcia, Nate Pearson) and it all adds up to the Jays being 74-86 on the season.
Toronto was pounded by the Miami Marlins on Friday night by a score of 15-5. The team's pitching staff, another disappointment, allowed three home runs in the loss, something its done at an historic rate this season.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most single season home runs allowed as a team - #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):
228 in 2019
209 in 2021
208 in 2018
207 in 2024 (Thanks to giving up 3 in tonight's 15-5 loss against the Marlins)
204 in 2012
203 in 2017
198 in 2023
195 in 2000
195 in 2003
191 in 1999
That's not a list that you want to be on, but here we are. Toronto's bullpen in general has been one of its biggest weaknesses but starters like Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt haven't replicated their 2023's either in the starting rotation.
The Blue Jays will play the Marlins again on Saturday afternoon before wrapping up the season on Sunday.
