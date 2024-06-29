Toronto Blue Jays' Pitching Staff on Wrong Side of Team History in Loss to Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays were pounded on Friday night by the New York Yankees 16-5 at Rogers Centre. The loss dropped the Jays to 37-44 and represented one of the lowest points in the history of the Jays-Yankees rivalry.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most runs allowed by a @BlueJays team in a single game vs the Yankees:
20- September 15, 2020
18- August 28, 2004
17- April 29, 2006
16- Friday night (Giving up 8 in the 9th inning alone en route to an 11-run defeat)
16- April 8, 2001
16- April 8, 2002
15- Three occurrences tied
The Jays actually only gave up seven runs in the ninth inning, but that's besides the point. The Jays have continued to underwhelm all season along and this game was just another example of that. Toronto, who has been to the playoffs in each of the last two years, is now staring down the reality of being sellers at the trade deadline and possibly blowing up the core of players that was supposed to bring a championship North of the Border.
Possible trade target Yusei Kikuchi surrendered four runs in 5.0 innings while Nate Pearson gave up three more. Tim Mayza gave up five earned runs in no innings of work and Bowden Francis gave up two more.
After the win, the Yankees are now 53-31. They are tied with the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Nestor Cortes pitches for New York against Chris Bassitt.
