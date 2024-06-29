Toronto Blue Jays' Pitching Staff on Wrong Side of Team History in Loss to Yankees

Most runs allowed by a #BlueJays team in a single game vs the Yankees:

20- September 15, 2020

18- August 28, 2004

17- April 29, 2006

16- Friday night (Giving up 8 in the 9th inning alone en route to an 11-run defeat)

16- April 8, 2001

16- April 8, 2002

15- Three occurrences tied