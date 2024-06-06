Toronto Blue Jays Rank Inexplicably Low in This Category of Recent Baseball History
The Toronto Blue Jays were beaten by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night and continue to rank inexcusably low in this offensive metric over the last year and change of baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Fewest runs scored in the 1st inning - MLB team since the start of last season:
83- (Thanks to going a 28th consecutive game without a run in the 1st to open up today's meeting with the Orioles)
84- Mets
87- Athletics
92- Giants
94- Pirates
96- White Sox
100- Guardians
Toronto is currently in an afternoon game with the O's and didn't score in the first, which is where the note above came from.
First off, it's almost implausible to think of the Blue Jays as being the most futile first-inning offense. Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are All-Stars who aren't even 27 years old and are supposed to be capable of carrying an offense. George Springer is a seasoned veteran who makes more than $140 million on his contract and Daulton Varsho was acquired before the 2023 season specifically for his offense. The Jays have developed the offensive pipeline and have invested resources in the offense and for it to fail in this way is just unnaceptable.
Furthermore, to be behind the White Sox, who lost 100 games last season and are on track to be one of the worst teams ever this year? To be behind the A's, who were one of the worst teams in baseball history last season? It's an embarrassing look for a Jays franchise that is supposed to be challenging for a World Series crown.
Instead, the last-place Jays are in danger of selling at the trade deadline and breaking apart this core that hasn't been able to get it done.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.