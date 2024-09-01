Toronto Blue Jays Re-Write the History Books in Lopsided Win Over Minnesota Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays threw a wrench in the Minnesota Twins' playoff plans on Saturday, toppling them 15-0 at Target Field.
With the win, the Blue Jays are now 67-71 on the year. The Twins fell to 73-62. Minnesota still holds a 3.5 game lead in the battle for the American League wild card over the Boston Red Sox.
The Jays pounded out 23 hits in the offensive explosion, getting multi-hit games from eight of their nine starters. As a team, they helped re-write the history books with their performance.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most hits as a team - Single game in @BlueJays franchise history:
29- July 22, 2022 vs the Red Sox
27- May 23, 2023 vs the Rays
25- August 9, 1999 vs the Rangers
24- June 26, 1978 vs the Orioles
23- Tonight vs the Twins
23- May 29, 2017 vs the Reds
22- Five other occurrences tied
And this one:
(Related) Most total bases - @BlueJays team in a road game:
49- July 22, 2022 at BOS
47- Aug 19, 1998 at SEA
47- Jun 13, 2021 at BOS
44- May 23, 2023 at TBR
43- Aug 9, 1999 at TEX
41- Earlier on tonight at MIN
41- Jul 6, 1995 at DET
39- Sep 12, 2021 at BAL
38- Aug 31, 2011 at BAL
The Jays had nine extra-base hits in the win, including home runs by Daulton Varsho, Will Wagner, Spencer Horwitz and Addison Barger.
The Blue Jays and Twins will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Blue Jays rookie Yariel Rodriguez pitches against Bailey Ober.
