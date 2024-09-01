Toronto Blue Jays Re-Write the History Books in Lopsided Win Over Minnesota Twins

Most hits as a team - Single game in @BlueJays franchise history:

29- July 22, 2022 vs the Red Sox

27- May 23, 2023 vs the Rays

25- August 9, 1999 vs the Rangers

24- June 26, 1978 vs the Orioles

23- Tonight vs the Twins

23- May 29, 2017 vs the Reds

22- Five other occurrences tied