Toronto Blue Jays Ride into History Books with Hot 50-Game Stretch

Most wins by a @BlueJays team in a single season 50-game span:

37- August-September 2015

36- May 28-present (Via tonight's victory vs DET)

35- April-June 1985

35- July-Sep 1985

35- Jun-Aug 1999

34- Apr-Jun 1984

34- Apr-Jun 1987

34- Aug-Sep 1987

34- Aug-Sep 1989

34- May-June 2003