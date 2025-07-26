Toronto Blue Jays Ride into History Books with Hot 50-Game Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers on Friday night 6-2 at Comerica Park, improving to 20 games over .500 at 62-42. The Jays have the best record in the American League, while the Tigers have lost 11 of 12 to surrender that distinction. They are now 60-45.
For the Jays, they've been incredibly hot since May, and they've made organizational history over their last 50 games.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most wins by a @BlueJays team in a single season 50-game span:
37- August-September 2015
36- May 28-present (Via tonight's victory vs DET)
35- April-June 1985
35- July-Sep 1985
35- Jun-Aug 1999
34- Apr-Jun 1984
34- Apr-Jun 1987
34- Aug-Sep 1987
34- Aug-Sep 1989
34- May-June 2003
Toronto had 13 hits in the win, with Nathan Lukes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Joey Loperfido registering multi-hit games. Guerrero had two doubles, giving him 23 for the campaign.
Jose Berrios earned the win on the mound, going six innings and giving up just two earned runs. He walked two and struck out six, improving to 7-4 with a 3.83 ERA. Keider Montero took the loss to fall to 4-3.
The two teams will be back at it again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:10 p.m. ET. Reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will pitch for the Tigers while veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman toes the rubber for Toronto.
Gausman has been steady this season, going 7-7 thus far with a 4.01 ERA. Skubal is in position to win his second straight Cy Young, and he sits at 10-3 with a 2.19 ERA.
