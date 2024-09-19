Toronto Blue Jays Right-Hander Joins Legends in Baseball History w/ Excellent Start

(Related) Fewest hits allowed in a 9 start span of one season (min. 60 IP):

24- Francis (Jul-Sep 2024 despite 5 in tonight's 2-0 #BlueJays loss vs TEX)

24- Santana (Jun-Aug 2004)

25- Justin Verlander (Apr-May 2019)

25- Brandon Woodruff (Apr-May 2021)

26- Zac Gallen (Aug-Sep 2022) https://t.co/UaOksRlHRe