Toronto Blue Jays' Right-Hander Now at Top of Poor List in Team History After Rough Outing
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Bowden Francis moved to the top of a poor list in team history on Tuesday night as part of an 8-3 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Francis lasted just 1.2 innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits. He walked two and struck out two, but he also allowed two home runs, which has been a problem for him all season.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs allowed by a #BlueJays pitcher through their first 12 appearances of a season:
17- Bowden Francis (2025 via 2 in a 1.2 IP start on Tuesday vs PHI)
17- Dave Stieb (1986)
17- Yusei Kikuchi (2023)
16- Josh Towers (2006)
16- Gustavo Chacin (2006)
16- Robbie Ray (2021)
Stieb is one of the best pitchers in team history, and Ray actually won the Cy Young Award in 2021, so Francis is in some good company. However, he just hasn't gotten it going this season, as the loss drops him to 2-7 with a 5.84 ERA. When Max Scherzer is ready to return from injury, it looks like Francis could be the odd-man out in the rotation.
The Phillies got home runs from Trea Turner (2) and Bryce Harper in the win.
After the loss, the Blue Jays are now 31-29 on the season. Philadelphia improved to 37-23.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Jose Berrios (TOR) will pitch against prospect Mick Abel, who is making his second career start. Berrios is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA.
