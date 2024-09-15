Toronto Blue Jays Right-Hander Moves Up Impressive List in Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.
With the win, the Jays are now 71-78 on the season. The Cardinals are back to .500 at 74-74 with the loss.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made some history in the win, becoming the youngest Jays player to ever reach the 500 RBI threshold, but he wasn't the only one making history.
Right-hander Jose Berrios won his seventh consecutive start, which moved him up an impressive list in the record books.
Back on Sept 7., the following was put on social media by @StatsCentre:
Longest win streak - pitcher within one season:
11- Roy Halladay (2003)
8- Roger Clemens (1997)
7- Doyle Alexander (1983)
7- Tom Filer (1985)
6- Jose Berrios (2024)
6- Jim Clancy (1987)
6- Pat Hentgen (1996)
6- David Wells (2000)
6- A.J. Burnett ('08)
6- J.A. Happ ('16)
Well, Berrios has now won seven straight to break the tie with those other great names. He's gone 16-9 this season and has posted a solid 3.44 ERA. Though Toronto is going to miss the playoffs this season, Berrios has done his part.
The 30-year-old is in his ninth major league season with the Minnesota Twins and Blue Jays. He's gone 99-75 overall meaning his next win will be a milestone as well.
The Blue Jays and Cardinals will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:37 p.m. ET. Veteran Miles Mikolas will pitch for St. Louis while Yariel Rodriguez pitches for Toronto.
