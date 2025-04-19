Toronto Blue Jays' Righty Wins Again and Puts Himself in the History Books
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Friday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
With the win, the Jays are 12-8 on the season and in second place in the American League East. The Mariners dropped to 10-10 and to third place in the American League West.
The Blue Jays scored single runs in the first and second innings off M's starter Bryan Woo and then added on another in the fourth. The Mariners had chances to score against Bowden Francis and a group of relievers, but ultimately had four runners thrown out on the bases.
Addison Barger threw out Cal Raleigh at second base trying to stretch a single into a double, and then also threw Rowdy Tellez at third trying to tag up. Randy Arozarena was thrown out after rounding third too aggressively and Julio Rodriguez was caught stealing late.
Francis ended up battling through six innings, giving up just one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out five, moving to 2-2 on the year. He owns a 3.13 ERA for the season, but his career ERA as a starter has him in some special team history.
Per the Jays on social media:
Lowest ERA in Franchise History through first 17 career starts:
Juan Guzmán (2.96)
Bowden Francis (2.97)
The 28-year-old Francis has appeared in 52 major league games over four seasons but has just the 17 starts. He looks to be a big part of the Jays rotation in the future, combining with Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman this season.
The Blue Jays and Mariners will play again on Saturday at 3:07 p.m. ET. Berrios pitches against Logan Gilbert for Seattle.
