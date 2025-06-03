Toronto Blue Jays' Rotation Leader Joined Unreal Baseball History in Month of May
Toronto Blue Jays' ace Kevin Gausman joined an unreal group in baseball history during the month of May, according to @CodifyBaseball.
33+ strikeouts
no more than 1 walk
no hit batters or wild pitches
one calendar month
Ray Sadecki (July 1971)
Bret Saberhagen (June 1993)
David Price (July 2013)
Hisashi Iwakuma (July 2014)
Freddy Peralta (Sept 2023)
Kevin Gausman (May 2025)
The 34-year-old Gausman is now 5-4 with a 3.82 ERA this season. He's struck out 68 batters in 70.2 innings (12 starts) for the Jays, who enter play on Tuesday at 31-28 and in second place in the American League East.
A 13-year veteran, Gausman has played for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays. He's 107-106 lifetime with a 3.84 ERA, and he's also a two-time All-Star who has three Top-10 finishes in the Cy Young race.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET as Bowden Francis (TOR) pitches against Cristopher Sanchez.
Francis has gone just 2-6 this season with a 5.04 ERA while Sanchez is 4-1 with a 3.32. Philly is 36-23 and in second place in the National League East.
This series will mark a return home for Ontario native Jordan Romano, who now pitches for the Phillies. The 32-year-old made two All-Star Games for the Jays and helped lead them to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023. He saved 105 games for Toronto over six years but was non-tendered after 2024, signing with Philly.
Related MLB Stories
CONTINUING ON: Luke Voit, who led baseball in home runs in the pandemic-2020 season, will continue his career in Japan. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MOVE? Jarren Duran, who won the All-Star Game MVP last year, is drawing trade interest from the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:
ELLY THE MAN: Elly De La Cruz, still just 23, is in a rare and elite class of baseball history for the Cincinnati Reds. CLICK HERE: