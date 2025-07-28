Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Joins Group of Hall of Famers in American League History

Most career 5+ hit games as a shortstop - American League history (1901-present):

6- Luis Aparicio

5- Joe Cronin

4- @BlueJays Bo Bichette (Via recording a double and 4 singles in today's 10-4 loss to the Tigers)

4- Luke Appling

4- Alan Trammell

4- Derek Jeter

