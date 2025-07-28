Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Joins Group of Hall of Famers in American League History
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Sunday afternoon, failing to complete a sweep of the reeling American League Central leaders.
Despite that failure, it was a great weekend for Toronto, who is 63-43 on the season and in first place in the American League East. They now have the best record in the AL, surpassing the Tigers, who are 61-46.
Bo Bichette put together a big day in the loss, going 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. He also tied a group of Hall of Famers in American League history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career 5+ hit games as a shortstop - American League history (1901-present):
6- Luis Aparicio
5- Joe Cronin
4- @BlueJays Bo Bichette (Via recording a double and 4 singles in today's 10-4 loss to the Tigers)
4- Luke Appling
4- Alan Trammell
4- Derek Jeter
3- Eight others tied
Appling spent 20 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, missing one season (1944) completely because of military service. A seven-time All-Star, he had 2,749 career hits and a .310 lifetime batting average. He was a two-time batting champion and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1964.
Jeter spent 20 years with the New York Yankees, registering 3,465 career hits and 260 home runs. A Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glover, Jeter was also a five-time Silver Slugger and a five-time World Series champion.
Trammell also spent 20 years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, winning a World Series and becoming a six-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover and a three-time Silver Slugger.
Bichette is hitting .281 with 13 home runs and a .770 OPS. He has a 110 OPS+.
