Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Bo Bichette Makes Franchise History With 100th Home Run
Bo Bichette suffered through a year-long power outage in 2024, going yard just four times in 81 games.
The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop has gotten back on pace in 2025, riding an especially hot week into the history books.
Bichette hit a home run against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, then did the same on Thursday. After notching two singles on Friday, the 27-year-old came through with yet another home run in the bottom of the second inning of Saturday's showdown with the Athletics.
That marked career home run No. 100 for Bichette. In the process, he became the first shortstop ever to reach 100 home runs in a Blue Jays uniform.
Bichette is now batting .279 with seven home runs, 32 RBIs, four stolen bases and a .761 OPS so far this season. Through 2023, he was a career .299 with an .826 OPS, averaging 27 home runs, 96 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games.
The pending free agent was an All-Star in 2021 and 2023, leading the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022. He is one of 12 active shortstops who has cleared the century mark in home runs.
Toronto went on to win 8-7 on Saturday, thanks to Bichette's early bomb and George Springer's pair of homers later on. The Blue Jays have now won four games in a row and can close out a sweep over the A's on Sunday.
