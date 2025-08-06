Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Joins World Series Hero in Powerful Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays rolled over the Colorado Rockies again on Tuesday night, beating the National League West counterparts 10-4 at Coors Field.
With the win, Toronto is 67-48 and in first place in the American League East. After finishing last in the division a season ago, they've been one of the season's best stories in 2025. The Rockies, on the other hand, are one of the worst stories in the league.
At 30-83, they are on pace for the fewest wins in baseball history, set to surpass the 41 that were recorded by the Chicago White Sox in 2024.
Daulton Varsho stayed hot in the victory, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and six RBIs.
Injured much of the season, he's played in only 28 games, but with 30 RBIs in that time, he's made some special team history, per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Fewest games to 30 RBI - Season by a @BlueJays player:
21- Joe Carter (1994)
28- Varsho (2025)
28- Carter (1993)
28- Carter (1996)
29- Carlos Delgado (1996)
29- Delgado (2003)
32- Kelly Gruber (1990)
32- Brad Fullmer (2000)
32- Vernon Wells (2003)
32- Adam Lind (2009)
Carter is one of the more influential players in Jays history, as he helped lead the team to World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. His walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series stands as one of the biggest moments in baseball history.
Varsho, 29, is a six-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Blue Jays. He has 90 career home runs and is a .225 lifetime hitter.
The Blue Jays will play the Rockies again on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman will pitch against Kyle Freeland.
