Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Moves Up Special List in Leadoff Hitter History

Most career 3+ RBI games out of the leadoff spot in the batting order:

61- Mookie Betts

60- Rickey Henderson

60- Johnny Damon

52- George Springer (Via hitting a pair of home runs in today's 5-4 @BlueJays win against the Tigers)

51- Jimmy Rollins

45- Craig Biggio

44- Marcus Semien pic.twitter.com/o11C8cgqs2