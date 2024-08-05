Blue Jays Star Continues to Move Up Franchise History Books as Hit Streak Continues
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon, 4-3 in 10 innings, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his string of solid performances at the plate.
The 25-year-old slugger went 1-for-5 with a double, running his hit streak to 17 games. With the hit, he continued to move up multiple lists in franchise history.
First, according to SportsCentre, Guerrero Jr. now has 19 extra-base hits in his last 17 games, which is tied for the most extra-base hits in a 17-game stretch in team history. Jose Bautista, Carlos Delgado and Edwin Encarnacion each have done that before.
Also, Guerrero Jr. is now within shouting distance of the longest hit streak in franchise history.
(Related) Longest hit streak in a season by a player (since 2001):
26- Encarnacion (2015)
25- Scott Rolen (2009)
22- Guerrero ('22)
20- Vernon Wells ('03)
20- Mike Bordick ('03)
20- Reed Johnson ('03)
18- Chris Colabello ('15)
17- Guerrero (2024)
17- Three other occurrences
Guerrero Jr., who wasn't traded at the trade deadline this past July, is now hitting .316 with 22 homers and 72 RBI. He's also carrying a very strong .925 OPS and was named to the All-Star Game again this summer.
Since he wasn't traded, it will be fascinating to see what Toronto does with him over the offseason. WIth one year left of team control, he'd have plenty of suitors on the trade market, but he's reportedly indicated a desire and willingness to stay in Toronto long-term.
Guerrero Jr. is hitting .285 for his career with 152 home runs and 476 RBI.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:07 p.m. ET.
