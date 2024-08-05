Blue Jays Star Continues to Move Up Franchise History Books as Hit Streak Continues

Most extra base hits - @BlueJays player in a 17 game span of a season:

19- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (July 14-present via his double this afternoon vs NYY)

19- Carlos Delgado (July 2000)

19- Jose Bautista (April-May 2011)

19- Edwin Encarnacion (August 2015)

18- Four occurrences tied pic.twitter.com/H1C91OFXFv