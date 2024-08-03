Toronto Blue Jays Star Chasing Incredible History in Second Half of Season

Best post-All Star Break OPS in a season (min. 120 PA):

1.455- Barry Bonds (2001)

1.449- Ted Williams (1957)

1.432- Bonds ('02)

1.421- Bonds ('04)

1.393- Bonds ('03)

1.373- Williams ('41)

Note: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. currently at mark of 1.617 through his first 61 such PA (14 GP) pic.twitter.com/om4MFL6eOg