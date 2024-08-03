Toronto Blue Jays Star Chasing Incredible History in Second Half of Season
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-5 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Toronto is now 51-59 on the year and denied the Yankees an opportunity to move into first place in the American League East.
As he has many times over the last month, the red-hot Vladimir Guerrero Jr. carried the offense. He went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a double. He's been on a tear since the All-Star break, putting himself in position to potentially join some elite baseball history by the season's end.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Best post-All Star Break OPS in a season (min. 120 PA):
1.455- Barry Bonds (2001)
1.449- Ted Williams (1957)
1.432- Bonds ('02)
1.421- Bonds ('04)
1.393- Bonds ('03)
1.373- Williams ('41)
Note: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. currently at mark of 1.617 through his first 61 such PA (14 GP)
Guerrero was the biggest name at the Major League Baseball trade deadline but he ended up staying put in Toronto, where he reportedly wants to sign long-term. He's putting together an excellent season, hitting .314 with 21 homers, 71 RBI and a .914 OPS. He was named to another All-Star Game this season and continues to be one of the most productive first basemen in the league.
He'll be a free agent after the 2025 season but given his desire to stay in Toronto, it's possible that the team works out an extension this offseason. That would go a long way toward solidifying the future of the franchise as well.
The Jays and Yankees play again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET.
