Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continuing to Move Up Prestigious Lists in Home Run History
The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed an off-day on Thursday and will be back in action on Friday afternoon when they take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
As the Jays take on the Cubs for the weekend series, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be looking to continue the epic hot streak that he's been on since the All-Star break. He has 12 home runs in his last 27 games and has carried the lineup that hasn't had Bo Bichette, who is out with a calf injury.
Guerrero Jr. now has 25 home runs for the season, which is moving him further up lists in both team - and baseball - history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Delivering 12 over his last 27 games (after only 13 over his first 94 GP of 2024), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been swinging a mighty hot bat and has reached the 25-home run mark as a result. That ties him with 3 TOR players and behind just 4 others on this #BlueJays franchise list
Carlos Delgado has the most 25-homer seasons for the Jays with nine, followed by Joe Carter and Jose Bautista who have six. Edwin Encarnacion has five while Guerrero Jr. has four, along with Jesse Barfield, George Bell and Vernon Wells.
Furthermore, there's this impressive company in baseball history as well with regards to Guerrero Jr.'s entire career:
Thanks to his solo drive in Wednesday night's 9-2 @BlueJays victory vs the Angels, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 25 home runs in 2024 thus far as well as 155 for his MLB career. That has the 25-year old 1st baseman tied behind 9 others on this list in American League history (1901-)
With just four more home runs this season, he'll tie Manny Machado and it seems quite possible that he could pass Tony Conigliaro as well before the end of the season.
The Blue Jays and Cubs will play on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.