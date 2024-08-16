Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continuing to Move Up Prestigious Lists in Home Run History

Delivering 12 over his last 27 games (after only 13 over his first 94 GP of 2024), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been swinging a mighty hot bat and has reached the 25-home run mark as a result. That ties him with 3 TOR players and behind just 4 others on this @BlueJays franchise list pic.twitter.com/j7fZRW9XO2