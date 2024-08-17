Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Star Does Something Not Seen in Last 24 Years of Baseball History

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on a hot streak like one we haven't seen in nearly a quarter century.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) runs out of the dugout before the start of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on Aug 9.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) runs out of the dugout before the start of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on Aug 9. / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on a hot streak that we haven't seen in baseball in nearly a quarter century.

Per statistician @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the 11th player in American League history to hit .440+ with at least 12 HR and a 1.400+ OPS over a 27-game span in a single season.

He’s the first AL player to do so since Carlos Delgado in 2000.

Full AL list:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2024), Carlos Delgado (2000), Frank Thomas (1994, 1997), Fred Lynn (1979), Norm Cash (1961), Roy Sievers (1960), Mickey Mantle (1956), Joe DiMaggio (1937, 1939), Rudy York (1937), Lou Gehrig (1930, 1936) and Babe Ruth (1921, 1924)

And what's more impressive is that Guerrero Jr. is doing all that while going 0-for-5 on Friday in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Thus far, Guerrero Jr. is hititng .319 this year with 25 home runs, 80 RBI and a .940 OPS. A free agent after the 2025 season, it will be interesting to see how the Blue Jays handle him this offseason.

They could offer him a contract extension, trade him for a prospect package or they could let the season play out and see what happens toward next trade deadline. For what it's worth, Guerrero Jr. reportedly has indicated a willingness to sign long-term.

The Blue Jays are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Cubs again at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History