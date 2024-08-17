Toronto Blue Jays Star Does Something Not Seen in Last 24 Years of Baseball History
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on a hot streak that we haven't seen in baseball in nearly a quarter century.
Per statistician @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the 11th player in American League history to hit .440+ with at least 12 HR and a 1.400+ OPS over a 27-game span in a single season.
He’s the first AL player to do so since Carlos Delgado in 2000.
Full AL list:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2024), Carlos Delgado (2000), Frank Thomas (1994, 1997), Fred Lynn (1979), Norm Cash (1961), Roy Sievers (1960), Mickey Mantle (1956), Joe DiMaggio (1937, 1939), Rudy York (1937), Lou Gehrig (1930, 1936) and Babe Ruth (1921, 1924)
And what's more impressive is that Guerrero Jr. is doing all that while going 0-for-5 on Friday in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Thus far, Guerrero Jr. is hititng .319 this year with 25 home runs, 80 RBI and a .940 OPS. A free agent after the 2025 season, it will be interesting to see how the Blue Jays handle him this offseason.
They could offer him a contract extension, trade him for a prospect package or they could let the season play out and see what happens toward next trade deadline. For what it's worth, Guerrero Jr. reportedly has indicated a willingness to sign long-term.
The Blue Jays are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Cubs again at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.