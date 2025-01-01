Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Joined Rare History with Scorching Summer
The Toronto Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this past season, going 74-88 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Though the team season was a failure, the season was a resounding success for superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The 25-year-old made the All-Star Game for the fourth time, won a Silver Slugger Award and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting after hitting .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He was a rock in the middle of the Jays order, covering for the down years from Bo Bichette, George Springer and Daulton Varsho.
He also joined some rare history in a scorching hot mid-summer stretch, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
He had a particularly outstanding stretch from July 14-Aug. 14, when he hit .465 with a 1.506 OPS and 12 homers in 26 games. He became the ninth player since at least 1901 to hit at least .450 with 25 extra-base hits in a single-season 26-game span. Guerrero joined Richard Hidalgo (2000), Willie Mays (1958), Joe DiMaggio (1937), Lou Gehrig (1936), Joe Cronin (1933), Al Simmons (1931), Chick Hafey (1928) and Paul Waner (1927)
In addition to his 30 homers, Guerrero Jr. also had 44 doubles and he posted a .940 OPS, which was his best mark since the 2021 season.
Lifetime, Guerrero Jr. is a .288 hitter with an even .500 slugging percentage. In addition to his offensive prowess, he also won a Gold Glove back in 2022.
He's a free agent at the end of the season. How the Jays handle his future will be the dominant story of the remaining offseason.
