Toronto Blue Jays Star Joins Former MVP, Other All-Stars in Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, falling to 67-74 on the year. Philly is now 83-56 after the win and they are battling with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 seed in the looming National League playoffs.
Though they lost, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In doing so, he etched himself in some pretty elite franchise history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
With his RBI two-bagger in a losing cause to the Phillies today, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached the 40 double mark in a season for the 1st time in his 6-year MLB career. Also reaching 175 hits in the process, he joined this @BlueJays franchise list of all-round offensive campaigns
Guerrero Jr. now has 28 homers, 40 doubles and 175 hits to join the club. Josh Donaldson (2015), Adam Lind (2009), Vernon Wells (2003, 2006), Carlos Delgado (2000) and Shawn Green (1999) are the only other members of the 28/40/175 group.
The 25-year-old Guerrero is hitting .328 with 28 homers, 92 RBI and a .964 OPS.
As for the other guys on that list?
Donaldson played for seven different teams over the course of his career with the Oakland Athletics, Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers.
A lifetime .261 hitter, he was a three-time American League All-Star (2014-2016). He won the 2015 American League MVP as a member of the Blue Jays when he hit .297 with 41 homers and an AL-best 123 RBI. He received MVP votes in six different seasons.
Lind spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Blue Jays, Mariners, Nationals and Brewers. He hit 200 career home runs, including 35 with the Jays in 2009.
Wells spent 15 years in the majors, including 12 with Toronto. He led the American League in doubles (49) in 2003 and was a three-time All-Star. He hit 270 home runs.
Delgado was a true superstar North of the Border as well, connecting for 336 home runs in 12 years with the Jays. He hit 473 lifetime after also playing with the Florida Marlins and New York Mets.
Green played 15 years in the big leagues with the Jays, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Mets. He hit 328 home runs in his career, including 119 with the Jays. He led the American League in doubles (45) back in 1999.
