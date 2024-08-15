Toronto Blue Jays Star Makes Baseball History in Post All-Star Break Surge
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-2 on Wednesday night in Anaheim. With the win, the Blue Jays are 57-64. Though they will not finish near the playoffs and are likely to finish last in the American League East, getting back toward .500 would represent a bit of respectability.
The Jays were paced by an excellent start from right-hander Jose Berrios, who went 7.0 innings and allowed just one earned run. And offensively, the red-hot Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued to do his thing, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI.
Guerrero Jr. now has 25 homers and 80 RBI on the season to go along with a .323 average. He's also made some incredible baseball history since the All-Star break, according to @OptaSTATS:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 11 home runs and 12 doubles in 25 games played since the All-Star break.
He is the first player in MLB history to hit more than 10 home runs & more than 10 doubles through his first 25 games played after any All-Star Game.
Guerrero Jr. has reportedly indicated a desire to stay in Toronto long-term and stretches like this are certainly proof of why the Jays should want to keep him around.
An All-Star again this season, Guerrero Jr. has an OPS of .950. While Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. figure to battle it out for the MVP Award later this year, Guerrero Jr. should certainly get consideration and votes.
The Blue Jays will be off on Thursday.
