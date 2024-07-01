Toronto Blue Jays' Star Moves to the Top of This Awesome List in Franchise History

(Related) Most career RBI within a #BlueJays player's first 6 MLB seasons:

454- Guerrero Jr. (2019-24)

453- Bell (1981, 1983-87)

395- Alex Rios (2004-09)

384- Lloyd Moseby (1980-85)

376- Jesse Barfield ('81-86)

367- Lind ('06-11)

364- Aaron Hill ('05-10)

356- John Olerud ('89-94) https://t.co/v24m6jZXmt