Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays' Star Moves to the Top of This Awesome List in Franchise History

Despite being the subject of much trade chatter this year, Toronto Blue Jays' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put together a solid season that has seen him set a big record in team history.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) wipes off Gatorade after defeating the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.
Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) wipes off Gatorade after defeating the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. / Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays split a four-game series with the New York Yankees this weekend at Rogers Centre and Jays' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made some team history in the process.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

(Related) Most career RBI within a player's first 6 MLB seasons:
454- Guerrero Jr. (2019-24)
453- Bell (1981, 1983-87)
395- Alex Rios (2004-09)
384- Lloyd Moseby (1980-85)
376- Jesse Barfield ('81-86)
367- Lind ('06-11)
364- Aaron Hill ('05-10)
356- John Olerud ('89-94)

Guerrero Jr. is hitting .297 this season with 13 homers and 50 RBI. He's turned in an .846 OPS and has been by far the most productive player on a rather disappointing offense.

He's also done all this in the face of swirling trade rumors. While he's undoubtedly one of the most coveted bats potentially on the market, recent reporting indicates that the Jays plan to keep him and Bo Bichette together at least through the rest of this season.

Toronto is currently 38-45 and in last place in the American League East. While Guerrero Jr. and Bichette may be staying put, the team could be looking to move any or all of Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Yimi Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier.

Guerrero Jr. is a lifetime .281 hitter with 143 homers and the 454 RBI. He is a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glover, a home run derby champion and a Silver Slugger. He could earn another All-Star game nod this year.

The Blue Jays are back in action on Monday night when they host the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon. First pitch is 3:07 p.m. ET as the Jays will be celebrating Canada Day.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History