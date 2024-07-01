Toronto Blue Jays' Star Moves to the Top of This Awesome List in Franchise History
The Toronto Blue Jays split a four-game series with the New York Yankees this weekend at Rogers Centre and Jays' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made some team history in the process.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related) Most career RBI within a player's first 6 MLB seasons:
454- Guerrero Jr. (2019-24)
453- Bell (1981, 1983-87)
395- Alex Rios (2004-09)
384- Lloyd Moseby (1980-85)
376- Jesse Barfield ('81-86)
367- Lind ('06-11)
364- Aaron Hill ('05-10)
356- John Olerud ('89-94)
Guerrero Jr. is hitting .297 this season with 13 homers and 50 RBI. He's turned in an .846 OPS and has been by far the most productive player on a rather disappointing offense.
He's also done all this in the face of swirling trade rumors. While he's undoubtedly one of the most coveted bats potentially on the market, recent reporting indicates that the Jays plan to keep him and Bo Bichette together at least through the rest of this season.
Toronto is currently 38-45 and in last place in the American League East. While Guerrero Jr. and Bichette may be staying put, the team could be looking to move any or all of Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Yimi Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier.
Guerrero Jr. is a lifetime .281 hitter with 143 homers and the 454 RBI. He is a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glover, a home run derby champion and a Silver Slugger. He could earn another All-Star game nod this year.
The Blue Jays are back in action on Monday night when they host the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon. First pitch is 3:07 p.m. ET as the Jays will be celebrating Canada Day.
