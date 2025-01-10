Toronto Blue Jays Star Nearly Hits History With 2025 Salary as He Avoids Arbitration
According to Sportsnet insider Shi Davidi, the Toronto Blue Jays and superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have avoided arbitration court by settling on a deal worth $28.5 million for the 2025 season.
Guerrero Jr. was always going to be on the Jays in 2025, it was just a question of how high the number would be. With the $28.5 million settlement, Guerrero Jr. narrowly missed the $30 million mark that has only been hit by Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.
With the 2025 contract out of the way, the Jays can start getting to work on retaining Guerrero Jr. for the long haul. A free agent after the season, Guerrero Jr. has said he won't negotiate a new contract beyond the beginning of spring training, which is in five weeks. According to recent reports, the two sides are at least $100 million apart in talks, with Guerrero Jr. wanting at least $450 million.
One of the best hitters in all of baseball, Guerrero Jr. is still just 25 years old and will play this season at 26. He's coming off a season in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He made the All-Star team for the fourth time and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting.
Thus far, the Jays have struck out on every big free agent they've been connected to. If they can keep Guerrero Jr. in the fold long-term, they can mend fences with a fanbase that has grown increasingly frustrated with ownership and the front office.
They finished last in 2024 at 74-88.
